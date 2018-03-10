10 Monday AM Reads

Back to work with our morning train reads:

• These secret Netflix codes unlock hidden show and movie categories (NY Post)

• Dropbox Chief to Join Elite Ranks of Idea-to-I.P.O. Founders (New York Times)

• Apple’s Strategy for Controlling Sound (Above Avalon)

• What we do and don’t know about how to prevent gun violence (Science News)

• Dark Matter and the Earliest Stars (Sean Carroll)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with writer and media strategist Ryan Holiday who is the former director of marketing for American Apparel. He is the author of six books, including “The Daily Stoic” and most recently “Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of Intrigue.”

