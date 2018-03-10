10 Monday AM Reads

Back to work with our morning train reads:

• How the Bear Stearns Meltdown Wrecked Something More Valuable than Money (MoneyBeat) see also The 27 scariest moments of the financial crisis (Business Insider)

• The Most Important Investors Of All Time (Irrelevant Investor)

• Why Wikipedia Works (New York Magazine)

• Ironies of Luck (Collaborative Fund)

• How Nixon Would Have Tweeted Watergate (Politico)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Lazard Asset Management’s James Donald, Managing Director and Head of the Emerging Markets team. In 2017, Lazard’s team won SMA Managers of the Year award in the global and international category.

