10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• How Your Pay Stacks Up With the CEO’s (Bloomberg)

• Warren Buffett Recommends Investing in Index Funds — But Many of His Employees Don’t Have That Option (ProPublica)

• Why We Listen To Bad Forecasts (Collaborative Fund)

• Apple AirPods: the audiophile review (The Verge) see also Spotify Saved Music. Can It Save Itself? (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• The person who’s best at lying to you is you (Quartz)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Kathleen Fisher, head of wealth and investment strategies for AllianceBernstein. She leads the team responsible for developing and communicating asset allocation advice and investment strategies for high-net-worth clients.

