My good riddance to February, hope March is better morning train reads:

• Rational Irrational Exuberance? (Project Syndicate)

• Why Is No One Listening to Jeremy Grantham? (Institutional Investor)

• A Margin of Safety (Of Dollars And Data)

• Study: When CEOs’ Equity Is About to Vest, They Cut Investment to Boost the Stock Price (HBR)

• 10 breakthrough technologies 2018 (MIT Technology Review)

What are you reading?

