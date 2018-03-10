10 Thursday AM Reads

My heading to Boston morning train plane reads:

• Hedge Funds Finally Got Some Volatility. It Didn’t Help. (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• At this rate, it’s going to take nearly 400 years to transform the energy system (MIT Technology Review)

• These Active Managers Actually Beat the Market, Over Time (Institutional Investor) see also 2017 Active Manager Review (Wilshire)

• How the baby boomers — not millennials — screwed America (Vox)

• Congress Quashed Research Into Gun Violence. Since Then, 600,000 People Have Been Shot. (New York Times)