10 Thursday AM Reads

My heading to Boston morning
train plane reads:
• Hedge Funds Finally Got Some Volatility. It Didn’t Help. (Bloomberg Gadfly)
• At this rate, it’s going to take nearly 400 years to transform the energy system (MIT Technology Review)
• These Active Managers Actually Beat the Market, Over Time (Institutional Investor) see also 2017 Active Manager Review (Wilshire)
• How the baby boomers — not millennials — screwed America (Vox)
• Congress Quashed Research Into Gun Violence. Since Then, 600,000 People Have Been Shot. (New York Times)
What are you reading?
