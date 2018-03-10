10 Thursday AM Reads

My end of quarter, pre-3 day weekend morning train reads:

• 98 personal data points that Facebook uses to target ads to you (Washington Post)

• How To Win A Trade War (fivethirtyeight)

• Anthony Bourdain’s Globalist Mission (Wall Street Journal)

• Republicans Promised to Cut the Deficit. It’s Only Getting Worse (Bloomberg)

• 40 years into the war on clutter, and we’re still overwhelmed by stuff. What’s going on? (Boston Globe)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Enrich, finance editor at the New York Times and author of “The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History.” And, for the holiday weekend, we have a bonus interview with legendary tennis great Serena Williams.

