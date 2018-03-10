10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Chuck Feeney: the billionaire who gave it all away (Irish Times)

• The Eightfold Path of the Legendary Trader (Hacker Noon)

• Everything Trump says makes sense when you just preface it with, “Donald from Queens, you’re on the air.” (National Review)

• How to Buy a Gun in 15 Countries (New York Times) see also Gun injuries go down by 20% during NRA conventions (boingboing)

• NPR’s Tiny Desk Is Actually Not Tiny at All (Vice)