10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• March Madness Is Here, and Warren Buffett Knows I’m an Idiot (Wall Street Journal) see also The Next Warren Buffett Could Be a Woman (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• Passive 2.0: This Is Not Jack Bogle’s Index Fund (Institutional Investor)

• Reddit and the Struggle to Detoxify the Internet (New Yorker) see also YouTube, the Great Radicalizer (New York Times)

• With Supreme Court challenge, tech billionaire could dismantle beach access rights — and a landmark coastal law (Los Angeles Times)

• There’s A Serious Divide Over Gun Policy Between Gun Owners Who Are And Aren’t NRA Members (Buzzfeed) see also Do You Know Where America Stands On Guns? (FiveThirtyEight)