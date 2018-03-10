10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• March Madness Is Here, and Warren Buffett Knows I’m an Idiot (Wall Street Journal) see also The Next Warren Buffett Could Be a Woman (Bloomberg Gadfly)
• Passive 2.0: This Is Not Jack Bogle’s Index Fund (Institutional Investor)
• Reddit and the Struggle to Detoxify the Internet (New Yorker) see also YouTube, the Great Radicalizer (New York Times)
• With Supreme Court challenge, tech billionaire could dismantle beach access rights — and a landmark coastal law (Los Angeles Times)
• There’s A Serious Divide Over Gun Policy Between Gun Owners Who Are And Aren’t NRA Members (Buzzfeed) see also Do You Know Where America Stands On Guns? (FiveThirtyEight)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!