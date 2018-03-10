10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• ‘I made Steve Bannon’s psychological warfare tool’: meet the data war whistleblower (The Guardian) see also Cambridge Analytica’s Ad Targeting Is the Reason Facebook Exists (Vice)

• The Battery Boost We’ve Been Waiting for Is Only a Few Years Out (Wall Street Journal)

• Investigators say his fingerprints are all over financial crimes at Theranos. Why is he a virtual ghost? (Stat) see also Fresh blood: why everyone fell for Theranos (Financial Times)

• As Storms Get Stronger, Building Codes Are Getting Weaker (Bloomberg)

• Here’s What Happens If ‘Magnificent Bastard’ Mueller Gets Fired (Wired) see also Meet the Mueller team (CNN)