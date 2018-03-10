10 Tuesday AM Reads

March 27, 2018 7:59am by

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• How Facebook Helps Shady Advertisers Pollute the Internet (Bloomberg)
• The Billionaire Whisperer Who United Bezos, Buffett and Dimon (Bloomberg)
• Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siri’s ‘Squandered Lead’ Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Mac Rumors) see also The Seven-Year Itch: How Apple’s Marriage to Siri Turned Sour (The Information)
• How breaking news got panelized: On cable, journalists and pundits increasingly share space. (Washington Post)
• Everything is terrible: an explanation (TechCrunch) see also The Florida Bridge Collapse Is a Tragic, Predictable Result of a Building Philosophy That Could Be Coming to Your Town (Slate)

What are you reading?

