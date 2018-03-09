2019 Jaguar I-PACE

One of the first true competitors to the Tesla Model X is coming: the first all-electric performance SUV from Jaguar.
All Wheel Drive and a 240 miles range, it hits 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Driven by two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors generating 394 HP and 512 Lb-Ft of torque. Its 50 kW DC rapid charger — the kind found at most public charging stations — can achieve a 0-80% charge in 85 minutes.
Electrification is coming . . .
Source: Jaguar
Source: The Verge
Source: Car and Driver
