2019 Jaguar I-PACE

One of the first true competitors to the Tesla Model X is coming: the first all-electric performance SUV from Jaguar.

All Wheel Drive and a 240 miles range, it hits 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Driven by two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors generating 394 HP and 512 Lb-Ft of torque. Its 50 kW DC rapid charger — the kind found at most public charging stations — can achieve a 0-80% charge in 85 minutes.

Electrification is coming . . .



Source: Jaguar



Source: The Verge



Source: Car and Driver

See Also:

Car and Driver

MotorTrend

CNET

Bloomberg

Ars Technica

Electrek

Chicago Tribune