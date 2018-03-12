Buybacks Are Great in Theory, Less So IRL

Share Buybacks Work Better in Theory Than in Practice

The main problem is that effects of bad decision-making don’t become clear until much later.

Bloomberg, March 12, 2018

The Corporate Finance Institute says stocks buybacks are a “win-win situation for both companies and shareholders.” Some members of the CFA Institute, which publishes the Financial Analysts Journal , take a different view: “favorable regulatory and tax treatment of buybacks is misguided and should be reformed.”

So, are buybacks a “win-win,” and if so, for whom?

There has been a robust debate on this subject. Patrick O’Shaughnessy (of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management) discussed the power of share repurchases. Cliff Asness (of AQR Capital Management) has termed the knee-jerk opposition to these operations “Buyback Derangement Syndrome.” AQR’s white paper of the same name raises the point that much of the criticism of share buybacks cannot be demonstrated mathematically. Looking at the impact of repurchases on the overall equity market, AQR finds that “in aggregate share repurchase activity is far less nefarious” than it has been depicted.

I am sympathetic to those arguments. However, looking at “the aggregate” may miss some specific issues. These are linked to the way buybacks are distributed among companies in the market: share repurchases are skewed by the very largest ones. As my colleague Ben Carlson has pointed out, the “top 20 companies in terms of buybacks accounted for almost 50 percent of total expenditures.” While we never want to argue from anecdote or outlier, that lopsided distribution is so egregious that it must be taken into account.

When we looked at buybacks in 2015, the share repurchasers we considered were Caterpillar, Wal-Mart and Dell. The companies we will look at today are IBM, GE and Exxon-Mobil.



