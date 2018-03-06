Dangers of Mixing Business with Politics

What Happens When Business and Politics Mix?

If a decision expands the potential customer base, the result can be positive.

Bloomberg, March 6, 2018

I have long cautioned readers about the dangers of mixing politics with their investing. Politics is so emotional, so tribal, that it can easily cloud an investor’s thinking. Anything interfering with factual and logical analysis will disrupt even the best decision-making processes. Indeed, changes to your investment strategy based on hot emotions rarely work out.

But what about when politics affects how corporate executives make their decisions? There are dangers and opportunities when hot-button topics are mixed into a business model.

Consider some recent examples where politics appeared to influence corporate decision-making:

It would be easy to see the actions related to the latest mass shooting as a knee-jerk response. But there’s a big difference between the hotheaded reaction by traders to political news, and what seems to be more deeply considered moves by corporate executives in response to customer feedback. But with the #BoycottNRA still unfolding, I want to use something with more distance from today as a leaping-off point for discussion.

Consider how politics informed corporate decision-making at Chick-fil-A . . .