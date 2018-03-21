DeleteFacebook? Try Taking Control of Your Facebook Account First

Before You #DeleteFacebook, Try Taking Control

A few easy steps to wrestle the social media app into submission.

Bloomberg, March 21, 2018

#DeleteFacebook is trending on social media.

But you don’t have to do anything as radical as deleting the app that keeps you in touch with friends, family members and so many Russian bots. Instead, consider taking full control of your account. A few steps can eliminate Facebook as a nefarious actor in your life, wrestling it into submission as a benign app.

I have been a skeptic about Facebook pretty much from the beginning — it’s likely a generational thing. I have had issues with the lack of privacy protections and how the company monetized me as a user. A precept from the 1970s, said originally about television, is applicable to technology and media: If you are not paying for a product, then YOU are the product.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, understood this from the beginning. He is of the generation that never really cared much about privacy or data security. What made Facebook so valuable was its business model of monetizing private information and online behavior. In light of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, people are now waking up to how dangerous that model can be.

In theory, the idea of an app that connects you to friends from grade school, summer camp or high school, or to people who share your interests, to your college friends and former co-workers, should be harmless fun. In practice, it is fraught with danger. You can dramatically reduce those risks by making some small changes in your FB behavior.

Like any new habit, it will take a month or two to get used to it. My experience has been that the trade-offs for doing these steps are ultimately worth it…



