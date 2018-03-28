Investing While Distracted in the Trump Era

There’s a lot of sturm und drang out there. The trick is putting it in perspective.

Bloomberg, March 28, 2018

Distracted much?

That is the question we must all wrestle with in the Trump era.

An endless stream of tweets, announcements, firings, policy shifts, outrages and absurdities greet us each day — and that is before the market even opens. Psychographic microtargeting, the president and the porn star, CPR for gunshot victims, fine people among neo-Nazis — events and ideas that in the context of U.S. political life would have been unimaginable just a few years ago.

Investors can easily fall down this rabbit hole, where their adventures are filled with nonsensical distractions.

Let me try to offer a few words of advice that might be helpful during the next two-plus (or six-plus) years of distractions that go hand-in-hand with the presidency of Donald Trump. These won’t help you beat the market, but they should a) help you avoid falling too far behind, and b) make sense of the nonsense. On to the lumber yard:

• Stick to your plan: This is obvious, but it needs to be said: whatever your plan is, execute it. This remains true regardless of what your investment strategy may be. If you are a value investor, well then, go find cheap stocks. If you are a trend follower, look for asset classes in defined up or down trends, and trade accordingly. Momentum investors seek out momentum.

Unless your investment model is interpreting news flow to determine trades, then the ephemeral background noise shouldn’t distract you. So then ask yourself:

• Why are you so distracted . . . ?