EBI West 2018 is Coming!

The list of our keynote speakers at EBI West is nearly complete, and it is a doozy: our entire crew being there — Josh & I will be doing interviews and presentations, and Mike & Ben will be doing a live version of their Animal Spirits podcast.

There is a full run of rockstars from firms like Vanguard, PIMCO, DFA, FI, and from institutions like CalSTRS, along with experts and authors on a variety of fascinating relevant subjects.

This is not the ordinary finance conference:

Key Notes Ken Fisher, Chief Executive Officer Fisher Investments Joseph Davis, Global Chief Economist, Vanguard Ryan Holiday, Author, Daily Stoic, Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue Robert O’Leary & Rajath Shourie, Managing Directors and Co-Portfolio Managers Oaktree Capital Gerard O’Reilly, Co-CEO, Chief Investment Officer, Dimensional Fund Advisors Jerome Schneider, Managing Director PIMCO Michael Lombardi Host, GM Street on the Ringer NFL Show Brian Rice, Portfolio Manager CalSTRS

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. The entire list of presenters can be found here.

We do a West coast and East coast version of this event, and the 3 day California spectacular is just a fascinating show in a gorgeous locale.

Register now for early-bird pricing: EBI West 2018