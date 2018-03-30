10 Friday AM Reads

My 3 day weekend morning train reads:

• Are you ready? This is all the data Facebook and Google have on you (The Guardian) see also How a data mining giant got me wrong (Reuters)

• Smart Beta Institute Warns Against Smart Beta (Institutional Investor)

• Big box stores are dying. What do we do with all the bodies? (Popular Science)

• Europe’s Booming, but Investors Aren’t Making Much: In the past 12 months, the Stoxx Europe 600 has returned just 0.3% in local-currency terms (Wall Street Journal)

• Lawmakers Don’t Understand How Stock Buybacks Work (Bloomberg View)

• Facebook Has Had Countless Privacy Scandals. But This One Is Different. (Buzzfeed) see also This Is So Much Bigger Than Facebook (The Atlantic)

• Redlining was banned 50 years ago. It’s still hurting minorities today. (Washington Post)

• Most people are bad at arguing. These 2 techniques will make you better. (Vox)

• Survivors of Concert Violence Speak Out: How people who have lived through horrific acts of terror at shows, festivals, and clubs hear music differently now. (Pitchfork)

• How the Mariners Used Big Data to Turn a Gold Glove Infielder Into an Outfielder (Wall Street Journal)