Kurt Elling in Town!

One of my favorite male jazz vocalists is Kurt Elling. I first learned of him via John Pizzarelli’s Radio Deluxe. He is in town this weekend playing at the C.W. Post’s Tilles Center. Its a wonderful venue to see a show like this — intimate, modern, well designed. Last week, we caught Diana Krall; previously, I have seen k d lang, Yo Yo Ma, the Royal Philharmonic and others.

You cans till pick up tickets to Elling’s weekend show here.

Elling not only has a rich baritone, but he is also a composer, lyricist and vocalese performer. He discovered jazz while studying at the University of Chicago Divinity School, and began playing in Chicago’s jazz clubs. His unique vocal improvisations catapulted his career.

He has been nominated for ten Grammy Awards, winning Best Vocal Jazz Album for Dedicated to You (2009). Elling often tops the Down Beat critics poll, and he was awarded the Prix Billie Holiday from the Académie du Jazz.

Since 1995, Elling has collaborated with pianist, composer, and arranger Laurence Hobgood, leading a quartet that regularly tours the world. Some have called the grammy award winning recording artist the preeminent male jazz vocalist today.

His new album, The Questions, is scheduled for release on March 23, 2018.

Website: KurtElling.com

Recommended albums:

Reviews: Playfully Laying Claim to Songs of Two Jazz Greats

Tight



Nature Boy – Jazz and Orchestra

