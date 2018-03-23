Random thoughts for a sleep deprived Friday

Powell’s Trial by Fire and Other Friday Musings

Tying up some loose ends from a busy week.

Bloomberg, March 23, 2018

I am overdue for collecting all of my random thoughts on things large and small. Since the nor’easter has me sleep deprived – a one day round trip to Philly via the joy of Amtrak – today is as good as any to round up all of the random ideas, half-finished columns, and other effluvia circulating in my head.

No guarantees, but do not be surprised if some of these eventually become full blown actually researched and thought about columns.

On to the random quanta:

1. The new Fed chair’s baptism of fire: Paul Volcker had the threat of hyper-inflation, Alan Greenspan had the 1987 crash, Ben Bernanke the great financial crisis. It seems every new Fed chair gets tested somehow. That raises the question of the recent volatility blowup: Was that Jerome Powell’s first trial as the new Fed chief, or is something uglier lurking out there?

2. Factor versus Smart Beta: Is smart beta really just factor investing marketed differently? That seems to be a legitimate criticism of this red hot investmentsegment. Two questions: Who really invented so-called fundamental indexing? (My best guess is Dimensional Fund Advisors). And is the Twitter battle between Cliff Asness of AQR and Rob Arnott of Research Affiliates really over?

3. Fiduciary standard: Despite the recent appellate court decision, the fiduciary standard seems to have gone global as countries from Australia to the U.K. have adopted a full-on no-exemption rule for all investors. The U.S. is a laggard, not a leader. Estimates show the cost of conflicted advice as $1 billion a year in Texas and New York, and almost $2 billion annually in California. While the Feds dither, the states are showing leadership: As Barron’s reported last year, Nevada and Connecticut passed legislation expanding fiduciary requirements for brokers. Other states — New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and California — may soon follow.

4. XIV was built to fail: The storm from the spectacular volatility blowup in February seems to have passed. However, I am still awaiting a full explanation of what caused the trading debacle. I subscribe to the theory that these products were built to fail. Even the person who invented them said, “In my wildest imagination I don’t know why these products exist.”