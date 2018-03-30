Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 3.30.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 30th, 2018

Positives:

1. Wages and salaries gained 0.5%; Personal income rose 0.4% m/o/m, in line with expectations.

2. Same store sales rose 3.6% y/o/y, above the previous 3.2% increase.

3. Jobless claims fell from 229k to 215k, the lowest reading in 45 years.

4. Mortgage applications rose 4.8%, up from the -1.1% decline from the prior week.

5. Q4 GDP was revised higher from 2.5% to 2.9%

6. Retail inventories rose .4% in February, following a 0.7% build in January; Wholesale inventories rose 1.1% in in February, more than expected.