Succinct Summations of the Week’s Events 3.16.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 16th, 2018

Positives:

1. Jobless claims fell by 4k w/o/w, down from 230k to 226k.

2. Home mortgage applications rose a seasonally adjusted 3% w/o/w.

3. Industrial production rose 1.1% in February.

4. The housing market index still shows optimism, coming in at an index score of 70.

5. Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index remains high 56.2, falling by only .6% w/o/w.