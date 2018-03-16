Succinct Summations of the Week’s Events 3.16.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 16th, 2018
Positives:
1. Jobless claims fell by 4k w/o/w, down from 230k to 226k.
2. Home mortgage applications rose a seasonally adjusted 3% w/o/w.
3. Industrial production rose 1.1% in February.
4. The housing market index still shows optimism, coming in at an index score of 70.
5. Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index remains high 56.2, falling by only .6% w/o/w.
Negatives:
1. Retail sales fell 0.1%, missing expectations; Same store sales growth slowed by .9% y/o/y.
2. Producer Price index rose 1% to 2.8% y/o/y
3. Housing starts fell 7% m/o/m, much lower than expected.
4. January Business inventories rose 0.6%. February and March are uncertain due to a decline in sales by 0.2%.
5. Import prices rose .4% m/o/m. Export prices rose .2% m/o/m.
Thanks, Matt!~