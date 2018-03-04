10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Crypto Hawks and Doves (Project Syndicate)
• Sheila Bair Sees the Seeds of Another Financial Crisis (Barron’s)
• How Modern Art Serves the Rich. (NewRepublic)
• Some Finance Phrases I Find Annoying (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Nearly Half of 2017’s Cryptocurrency ‘ICO’ Projects Have Already Died (Fortune) but see Anonymous Bitcoin Donor Rains $56 Million on Stunned Nonprofits (Chronicle of Philanthropy)
• Obvious Things That Easily Escape Attention (Collaborative Fund)
• Talent vs Luck: the role of randomness in success and failure (Cornell University Library)
• As Trump Spirals, Many Of His Staffers Are Looking To Exit (Buzzfeed)
• Alt-History: The tradition of conspiracy theories and hate groups behind the alt-right (New Republic) see also ‘Crisis Actor’ Isn’t a New Smear. The Idea Goes Back to the Civil War Era. (New York Times)
• Furry Nation: Inside America’s most misunderstood subculture (Huck)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with entrepreneur and professor Luis Perez-Breva, who directs MIT’s Innovation Teams Program. He is the author of “Innovating: A Doer’s Manifesto for Starting From a Hunch, Prototyping Problems, Scaling Up, and Learning to Be Productively Wrong.”
The effects of 137 minimum wage hikes, in one chart
Source: Wonkblog
