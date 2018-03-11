10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• One Hundred Years Later, the Madness of Daylight Saving Time Endures (Smithsonian)

• How Amazon Can Blow Up Asset Management (Jirisan)

• David Rockefeller’s Estate Sale May Hit $1 Billion (Bloomberg)

• Ed Yardeni: Why Stocks Will Keep On Cooking (Barron’s)

• The Power of Narrative (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• How Pop-Ups Took Over America’s Restaurants (GQ)

• What happened in Moscow: The inside story of how Trump’s obsession with Putin began (MoJo)

• All Talk, No Bolt-Action: Gun Injuries Drop During NRA Conventions (Scientific American)

• Secrets of Better Uber and Lyft Rides (Wall Street Journal)

• Barbra Streisand on How She Battled Hollywood’s Boys’ Club (Variety)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with writer and media strategist Ryan Holiday who is the former director of marketing for American Apparel. He is the author of six books, including “The Daily Stoic” and most recently “Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of Intrigue.”

Fund flows to emerging and developed market equities



Source: Wall Street Journal

