click for bigger graphic



Source: Torsten Sløk, Ph.D., Deutsche Bank Securities

Torsten Sløk of Deutsche Bank shares the chart of how Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs, and notes that “when prices of imported steel and aluminum increase it will hurt states that are big importers of steel and aluminum” (For more discussion see here and here).

I wonder how the folks in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Iowa must feel — three swing states that all voted for Trump.



Source: Wikipedia