10 Weekend Reads

• Mr. No Comment: When Steven Cohen and the hedge fund elite battle the press, Jonathan Gasthalter — PR man extraordinaire — throws the punches (Institutional Investor)

• The Lottery Hackers: Jerry and Marge Go Large (Huffington Post)

• An abridged, illustrated history of volatility (FT Alphaville)

• A Week Inside WeLive, the Utopian Apartment Complex That Wants to Disrupt City Living (GQ)

• Tone-Deaf: How Facebook Misread America’s Mood on Russia (Wall Street Journal)

• Silicon Valley’s Origin Story The generational shift that made tech companies a cultural and political force (New Republic)

• Inside Wall Street’s Complex, Shameful, and Often Confidential Battle With #Metoo (Vanity Fair)

• The Radical Left-Wing Theory That the Government Has Unlimited Money (Vice)

• How a society gala was used to sell young-blood transfusions to seniors (Stat)

• Algorithmic wilderness: Robo-bees and drone-seeded forests. Can technology mend our broken relationship with the natural world? (Aeon)

Why Private Equity Risks Tripping on Its Own Success



Source: Wall Street Journal

