10 Weekend Reads

• Lloyd Blankfein’s Big, Tricky, Game-Changing Bet (Institutional Investor)

• Bitcoin Is Ridiculous. Blockchain Is Dangerous (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• The British amateur who debunked the mathematics of happiness (The Guardian)

• How to Balance Your Media Diet (Medium)

• The Perfect Man Who Wasn’t: For years he used fake identities to charm women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Then his victims banded together to take him down. (Atlantic)

• Christopher Steele, the Man Behind the Trump Dossier: How the ex-spy tried to warn the world about Trump’s ties to Russia. (New Yorker)

• The Devin Nunes You Don’t Know (National Review)

• Master of Light: Cinematographer Roger Deakins uses his blog to pull back the curtain on the lighting tricks that have made him famous. (Paris Review)

• 25 Songs That Tell Us Where Music Is Going (New York Times Magazine)

• Steve Francis: I Got a Story to Tell (Players Tribune) see also America’s Basketball Heaven: How the tiny hometown of Brandon Ingram became the greatest per capita producer of NBA talent in America (ESPN)

China’s Energy Weapon Comes in One Color: Green



Source: Bloomberg Gadfly

