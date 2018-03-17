10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Peet’s coffee, grab a seat on the aisle, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The Takedown of Travis Kalanick: The untold story of Uber’s infighting, backstabbing, and multi-million-dollar exit packages (Business Insider)

• How Conservative Activists Catfished Twitter (Gizmodo) see also New Project Veritas Dossier Compiles Photos of James O’Keefe’s Known Associates (The Intercept)

• China Is Turning Ethiopia Into a Giant Fast-Fashion Factory (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• The Billionaire Philanthropist: It is an American tradition for CEOs to stockpile their wealth, avoid taxes, then in their later years, participate in the theater of giving. Will Jeff Bezos make it scale? (Longreads)

• Can teams can be more productive by killing 8-hour workday? (Teambit)

• The Last Temptation: How evangelicals, once culturally confident, became an anxious minority seeking political protection from the least traditionally religious president in living memory (The Atlantic)

• Bussed out: how America moves thousands of homeless people around the country (The Guardian)

• Heredity Beyond the Gene (Nautilus)

• The Music of the Beatles (New York Review of Books)

• Ichiro’s return to Seattle won’t resolve the battle raging within him (ESPN)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Lazard Asset Management’s James Donald, Managing Director and Head of the Emerging Markets team. In 2017, Lazard’s team won SMA Managers of the Year award in the global and international category.

Private Equity’s Trick to Make Returns Look Bigger



Source: Wall Street Journal

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!