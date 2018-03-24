10 Weekend Reads

The worst week in more than two years? No worries, the weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab the aisle seat, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• California’s outlaw weed faces a new market force: legalization. (Washington Post)

• What Airbnb Did to New York City (City Lab)

• Tech’s Next Big Wave: Big Data Meets Biology (Fortune)

• The Financial Whisperer to Trump’s America: Dave Ramsey has spent 25 years helping radio listeners climb out of debt. What does he see behind their economic anxiety? (Politico)

• Cloak and data: The real story behind Cambridge Analytica’s rise and fall (MoJo)

• The Last Days of Jerry Brown: After more than 40 years in public life, 15 as governor of California, he is as combative and contradictory as ever — and still trying to save the world from itself. (California Sunday)

• Children’s YouTube is still churning out blood, suicide and cannibalism (Wired)

• How seriously should you take reports of UFOs? LOL Ask the Pentagon. (New York Mag)

• What is my dog? Decoding the DNA of one soft-eared, wide-eyed, gentle-souled sweetie boy. (The Outline) but see The Way We Treat Our Pets Is More Paleolithic Than Medieval (Longreads)

• How a Group of Journalists Turned Hip-Hop Into a Literary Movement (Pitchfork)

The music business saw sales increase 14 percent in 2017, thanks to streaming



Source: Recode

