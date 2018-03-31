10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, get comfortable on the massage table, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Enrich, finance editor at the New York Times and author of “The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History.” And, for the holiday weekend, we have a bonus interview with legendary tennis great Serena Williams.

The Relentless Rise of Investment Outsourcing



Source: Institutional Investor

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!