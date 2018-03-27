WeWork: Manhattan’s 2nd-biggest Private Office Tenant



Source: Recode

This is incredible growth:

Eight years after opening its first co-working space in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, fast-growing WeWork is now the second-biggest private office tenant in Manhattan. Approaching 50 locations in New York City, WeWork has now amassed more Manhattan office space than any other tenant except banking behemoth JPMorgan Chase…

They just need another 407,356 square feet (8 more locations) to become the biggest private office tenant in Manhattan.

It is noteworthy that the entire 8-year history of WeWork takes place during a huge recovery and then bull market in real estate . . .