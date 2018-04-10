10 Friday Reads

My end of week morning train reads:
• Venture Catalysts: The 36 Women Secretly Breaking Up Silicon Valley’s Old Boys’ Club (Forbes)
• Patagonia vs. Donald Trump (GQ)
• Chris Kirchhoff, formerly of the Pentagon’s Silicon Valley office (Recode)
• Trump’s Most Influential White Nationalist Troll Is A Middlebury Grad Who Lives In Manhattan (HuffPo)
• Music Copyright After ‘Blurred Lines’: Forensic Musicologists Speak (Rolling Stone)
What are you reading?
