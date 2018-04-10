10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Investing: Past, Present, and Future (CFA Institute) see also Investors See Largest Ever Decline in Fund Fees (Morningstar)

• The Crypto Crime Wave Is Here (Wall Street Journal)

• Over 400 Startups Are Trying to Become the Next Warby Parker. Inside the Wild Race to Overthrow Every Consumer Category (Inc.)

• YouTube’s Plan to Clean Up the Mess That Made It Rich (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• 50 Ways The World is Getting Better (A Wealth of Common Sense)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Patty McCord, the chief talent officer at Netflix for 14 years, and author of the new book, Powerful: Building a Culture of Freedom and Responsibility.

