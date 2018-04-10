10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• Will Booming Earnings Save the Bull Market? (Barron’s)

• U.S. stock valuations are at multiyear highs — and multiyear lows (Marketwatch)

• Sorry, But Amazon Isn’t Actually Annihilating Retail Jobs (Wired)

• Politico’s analysis suggests that Trump did, indeed, do worse overall in places where independent media could check his claims (Politico)

• Nine Ways You’re Cooking Pasta Wrong (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Annie Duke, an expert in the science of decision-making, and one of the top poker players in the world. In 2004, she won the World Series of Poker (WSOP). She is the author of “Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts.”

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!