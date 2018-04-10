10 Monday AM Reads

My Really? April Snow? morning train reads:

• Unanswered Financial Debates (Humble Dollar)

• Investors can learn a lesson in portfolio diversification from the collecting career of John Maynard Keynes (Moneybeat)

• Today’s teens are better than you, and we can prove it (Vox)

• Conservative Economists Turning Back to Debt Hysteria (New York Magazine)

• How America’s Largest Local TV Owner Turned Its News Anchors Into Soldiers In Trump’s War On The Media (Deadspin)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Enrich, finance editor at the New York Times and author of “The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History.” And, for the holiday weekend, we have a bonus interview with legendary tennis great Serena Williams.

