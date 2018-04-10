10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• North Korea pledged De-Nucleariztion in ’92, ’94, ’05 and ’12. Will this time be different (Washington Post)

• Tesla Doesn’t Burn Fuel, It Burns Cash A complete guide to how Elon Musk has raised, and then spent, billions of dollars. (Bloomberg)

• The Ultimate Cash Crop: How a pot crisis restarted a conversation about public banking in America (New Republic)

• China Installs Nearly 10 Gigawatts Of Solar In First Quarter, Up 22% (Clean Technica)

• ‘Guyville’ at 25: Liz Phair’s career-defining album still defines her. For better or worse. (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Patty McCord, the chief talent officer at Netflix for 14 years, and author of the new book, Powerful: Building a Culture of Freedom and Responsibility.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!