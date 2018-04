My Second City morning train El reads:

• A Historical Perspective of Market Corrections (FactSet)

• When Will Volatility Finally Spread? (Macro Tourist) see also How Portfolios Should Get Through This Market Volatility (Bloomberg View)

• Amazon is not a bubble (FT Alphaville)

• The Echo Chamber (Of Dollars And Data)

• Laura Ingraham is a victim of a totalitarian campaign from the left, apparently (The Guardian)