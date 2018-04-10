10 Thursday AM Reads

April 26, 2018 8:28am by

My morning train reads:

• A Look at WeWork’s Books: Revenue Is Doubling but Losses Are Mounting (Wall Street Journal)
• The Restaurant Industry Ran a Private Poll on the Minimum Wage. It Did Not Go Well for Them. (The Intercept)
• Sidelined: Germany’s Incredibly Shrinking Role on the World Stage (Spiegel)
• China’s behavior monitoring system bars some from travel, purchasing property (CBS News) see also How Do You Control 1.4 Billion People? (New Republic)
• ESA space probe Gaia surveys 1.69 billion new stars with high precision (DW)

