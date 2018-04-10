10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• The Spotify IPO Playlist (Wall Street Journal)
• The Financial Insecurity Bias (Strategy + Business) see also Why do so many successful people fear being broke? (Rad)
• Rational Markets Theory Keeps Running Into Irrational Humans (BloombergView)
• What this Silicon Valley VC learned on the ‘Rust Belt Safari’ (Recode)
• The Distant Shores of Mars (Scientific American) see also NASA Research Suggests Mars Once Had More Water Than Arctic Ocean (NASA)
What are you reading?
