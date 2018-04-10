10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week, mid-country morning train reads:
• Experts Question the Renaissance & Cambridge Analytica Connection (Institutional Investor)
• Why most financial media hinders, rather than helps, investors (Evidence-Based Investor)
• The Pay Gap Is Way Too Entrenched To Be Solved By Women Alone (FiveThirtyEight)
• The Era of Fake Video Begins (The Atlantic)
• In the Battle for the American West, the Cowboys Are Losing (Wall Street Journal)
What are you reading?
