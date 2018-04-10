10 Wednesday AM Reads

April 18, 2018

My “Its only Wednesday? Really!?” morning train reads:

• Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s email to employees (Electrek) see also The Half-Life Of Danger: The Truth Behind The Tesla Model X Crash (The Drive)
• The II300: How the Largest Asset Managers Are Bracing for Disruption (Institutional Investor)
• Debunking “But Bitcoin is like the early Internet!” (David Gerard) see also The Bitcoin Standard – a critical review (Coppola Comment)
• Technical Experts Need to Get Better at Telling Stories (Harvard Business Review)
• Public goods are REALLY good: thousands of years later, the Roman roads are still paying dividends (BoingBoing)

What are you reading?

