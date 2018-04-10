10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history (Recode)

• This Is The Most Valuable Commodity of the 21st Century (Inc)

• Manhattan’s Land Is Worth Roughly As Much As Canada’s GDP (City Lab)

• Netflix and Shill: A recent surge in new movies added to the service has made Netflix the biggest producer of original films in America. But if most of them are completely ignored, does it matter how many the company makes? (The Ringer)

• We’re underestimating the mind-warping potential of fake video (Vox)