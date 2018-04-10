10 Wednesday AM Reads

April 4, 2018 7:49am by

My “Its easy to win a trade war” morning train reads:

• Shooting Shows How Bad Twitter’s Misinformation Problem Is: a growing chorus of trolls, hoaxers, and irresponsible commentators is only getting worse. (Buzzfeed)
• A Guide to Getting Good at Dealing with Stock Market Chaos (Safalniveshak)
• “How Can I F–k with Him?”: Trump’s War with Amazon Gets Personal (Vanity Fair) see also Amazon, Trump and the Washington Post: Connecting the Dots (Bloomberg View)
• Research: Learning a Little About Something Makes Us Overconfident (Harvard Business Review)
• The Portlandia Effect: How Did the Show Change the City It Satirized? (Slate)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under