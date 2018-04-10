10 Wednesday AM Reads

My “Its easy to win a trade war” morning train reads:

• Shooting Shows How Bad Twitter’s Misinformation Problem Is: a growing chorus of trolls, hoaxers, and irresponsible commentators is only getting worse. (Buzzfeed)

• A Guide to Getting Good at Dealing with Stock Market Chaos (Safalniveshak)

• “How Can I F–k with Him?”: Trump’s War with Amazon Gets Personal (Vanity Fair) see also Amazon, Trump and the Washington Post: Connecting the Dots (Bloomberg View)

• Research: Learning a Little About Something Makes Us Overconfident (Harvard Business Review)

• The Portlandia Effect: How Did the Show Change the City It Satirized? (Slate)