1962 Porsche 356B

Despite the forecasts of snow, it is Spring, the time of year when my thoughts turn to open air driving, when the sunshine makes convertibles worth the extra cost.

Lightweight and nimble, this rear-engine, four-cylinder, air-cooled, rear-wheel drive speedster was made from 1959 to 1963 — 30,963 were manufactured. The 356B ranged in horsepower from 60 hp for the 356B 1600 shown below, to 140 hp in the 356B 2000 GS-GT Carrera 2.

These little beauties have popped in price the past few years, and renovated, matching number versions can go for as much as $400k.



Source: Classic Driver