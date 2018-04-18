2018: Return to Normalcy

Why 2018 in Markets Feels So Awful

We’re back to normal after 2017, an idyllic outlier in many respects.

Bloomberg, April 18, 2018.

Last year was unusual in many respects for financial markets. When expectations for how events normally unfold become challenged by data way outside its normal range, it is easy to imagine the world has gone mad. A science-fiction genre exists where the protagonists have jumped to (or awoken in) an alternative world. Think “The Man in the High Castle,” the “Star Trek” episode “Mirror, Mirror” and “It Can’t Happen Here.”

To this group, you can add a new title: “Outlier 2017.” I can imagine the sonorous baritone voiceover during the opening scene: “It was a year filled with aberrations.” To wit:

— Above average U.S. market returns;

— Record corporate profits;

— Even higher returns overseas, especially for U.S. investors when priced in dollars;

— Record low market volatility;

— Record high political volatility;

— Fed funds rates near record lows;

— Market interest rates near record lows;

— Below normal inflation;

— Low bond yields.

But those unusual data points are ephemeral, as statistical outliers always revert to historical means — eventually. And so that is what we are living through this year. Indeed, if 2017 was a year of eccentricity, then 2018 represents a return to normalcy.

What has changed . . . ?