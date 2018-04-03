Facebook Privacy Issues Are Years Old

Via On the Media:

In the week since the New York Times and the Observer of London reported that the shadowy data firm Cambridge Analytica had acquired vast troves of Facebook user data before the 2016 election, privacy activists have demanded that federal regulators take a meaningful look at Facebook.

The thing is, in 2011 the Federal Trade Commission did. At the time, users and advocates had complained that Facebook’s early data practices were deceptive and so the FTC demanded that Facebook prevent third and fourth parties from walking away with personal data and be more straightforward and honest with its users.

According to University of Virginia media studies professor Siva Vaidhyanathan, for the past week we’ve seen the fruits of Facebook’s failure to comply.