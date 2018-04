click for Bloomberg radio



I will be guest-hosting with Carol Massar (today and tomorrow) — If you are anywhere near a radio afternoons, check us out.

Some of the folks we will be speaking with include:

Michael Ludden, Director of Product at IBM Watson Labs, on AI storytelling

Lori Heinel, CIO at State Street Global Advisors

Jim Dowd, CEO at North Capital, on providing compliance for initial coin offerings

Amit Munshi, CEO at Arena Pharmaceuticals

You can catch it live, or via podcast at Bloomberg or at iTunes.