Guest Hosting: Bloomberg Radio 2-5:00 pm w/Carol Massar

April 18, 2018 9:15am by

click for live radio

BBRG radio

 

I will be guest-hosting with Carol Massar (she of the Deniro interview) the rest of this week — If you are anywhere near a radio afternoons, check us out.

You can catch it live, or via podcast at Bloomberg or at iTunes.

 

 

