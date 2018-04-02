Markets Drive News (not vice versa)

A Good Story Doesn’t Make a Great Investment Idea

We all love a well-told yarn, though it might be a money-loser.

Bloomberg, April 2, 2018

The return of volatility in the first quarter versus 2017 was our focus last week. Some interesting pushback followed the premise that prices seem to ignore news sometimes and at other times hang on every headline.

My explanation: most people have this correlation backward. Contrary to widespread belief, the news does not drive markets or prices; rather, it is the markets that drive news. As I wrote:

Last year, the U.S. launched missiles at Russians fighting in Syria, and the market closed up that day. The U.S. made ominous-sounding threats against the rogue regime of North Korea, and Mr. Market shrugged. President Donald Trump was beset by multiple scandals that could threaten his presidency and yet markets kept rising. Compare that with this year, when tensions ratcheted up with North Korea and the S&P 500 took a thrashing. Or how about a trade war? Trump got serious about that this year, and markets reacted in kind — negatively, that is. And yet, this should hardly be a surprise to anyone, since a populist-protectionist agenda is what the guy literally campaigned on.

If you believe the market is remotely efficient, that it typically incorporates all known information into prices, then none of the above should come as a surprise.

You don’t believe price drives news?

My favorite example was during the early weeks of the war in Iraq. A headline one morning proclaimed, “Historic Mosque Bombing Sends Stocks Lower and Oil Spikes Higher.” That is the classic narrative explanation, that THIS event caused THAT reaction. But it is often misleading, given how random day-to-day prices can be and how quickly they can reverse themselves. Indeed, by the end of that day, stock prices had recovered to turn positive, and the oil price spike ended as quickly as it started. The article headline was changed to “Despite Historic Mosque Bombing, Stock Prices Recover and Oil Stabilizes.” The facts changed, but the basic narrative remained the same . . .