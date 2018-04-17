MiB: Annie Duke on Avoiding “Resulting”

Duke discusses her strategies for making decisions, employing process-oriented methodologies, and understanding the role of luck in outcomes. Poker players try to avoid the intellectual foible of “resulting” — looking at a single outcome as opposed to considering the broader spectrum of probabilities.

When poker players win, they must separate luck from process; if they can figure that out, they can improve future outcomes and understand what was attributable to skill and what was attributable to randomness. Similarly, when a player loses, understanding what would have been the best move relative to the probabilities is just as significant.

She notes how helpful her studies in cognitive psychology and biases were for her poker game.

