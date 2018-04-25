Positive Impact Companies

Which of the following companies has the most positive impact on society today?

click for ginormous graphic



Source: Recode

This is fascinating stuff: in order, Amazon, Google, Apple, FB (more on them below), Microsoft, Tesla, Uber, Netflix, Twitter, Snap & Lyft.

There is some degree of well know/celebrity factor involved here. Uber above Netflix makes no sense at all; and why is Snap on the list?

But here is the thing about notoriety: Recode noted that “in another survey conducted by former Facebook pollster Tavis McGinn, we learned that 32 percent of Americans believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society.” That is a very large number — something Zuckerberg best spend some time thinking about.